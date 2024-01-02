Drua's training to intensify

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

As the pre-season approaches, Swire Shipping Fijian Drua lock forward Etonia Waqa says training has become more challenging.

Waqa says he is expecting the intensity to increase in the upcoming weeks, bracing himself for even tougher sessions ahead.

He acknowledges that the heat poses a real challenge during training but understands that it serves a purpose.

Article continues after advertisement

“Highlights is the amount of running and anchor, it’s not the running, I think it’s just the heat in Fiji, training in Fiji is way different.”

The Drua lock aims to boost his confidence and decision-making in lineouts, committing to sticking with his calls on the field.

The Drua will play its first match in the 2024 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season against the Blues on February 24th in Auckland.