Drua unveils new colors for upcoming season

The Fijian Drua have unveiled their 2024 jersey, capturing the excitement of fans eager to witness the team’s fresh look for the upcoming Super Rugby Pacific season.

The revamped merchandise, adorned with subtle yet striking tweaks from previous designs, promises to be a visual delight for supporters.

As the anticipation builds, the Drua’s new colors are set to leave an eye catchy mark on the super rugby landscape.

Article continues after advertisement

Lock forward Isoa Nasilasila says they new kits are amazing and he is hoping that fans can get theirs for the upcoming season.

Hooker Tevita Ikanivere also says the jerseys are strikingly colorful which will get the attention of fans.