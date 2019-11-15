Daugunu scores in Super Rugby AU draw

Fiji born Filipo Daugunu scored for the Queensland Reds in their Super Rugby AU clash with the Rebels last night but it was not enough to secure the win as the match ended in an 18-all draw.

The Rebels were leading six nil at half time before Daugunu started the Reds campaign with his try in the second spell but the pass from James O’Connor was questionable.

Moment’s later Rebels winger Marika Koroibete set up a try for Reece Hodge before Billy Meakes scored another with an intercept try to push the Melbourne side further ahead on the scoreboard.

But Koroibete was forced out of the game just a minute after being collected high by Reds center Hunter Paisami, who was subsequently yellow-carded.

With less than two minutes left to play the Rebels were leading 18-11 when Reds replacement hooker Alex Mafi scored and the try was converted by O’Connor for an 18 all draw.

The two teams then played the first Super Time period but neither side managed to get the win by the end of the 10 extra minutes they were given to play.

Meanwhile, today the Waratahs host the Force at 9:15 pm.

In Super Rugby Aotearoa, the Crusaders meet the Blues at 7:05 tonight.