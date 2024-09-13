Byrne names team for PNC semifinal

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Flying Fijians coaching team has named their strongest possible lineup for the Pacific Nations semifinal against USA tomorrow.

Eroni Mawi, Tevita Ikanivere and Samu Tawake makes our front row with Isoa Nasilasila and Temo Mayanavanua as locks.

Meli Derenalagi, Kitione Salawa and Elia Canakaivata are the loose forwards trio.

Frank Lomani and Caleb Muntz will run the show again with Inia Tabuavou and Iosefo Masi in the midfield.

The back three have the likes of Epeli Momo and Vuate Karawalevu on the wings and Isaiah Armstrong Ravula at fullback.

Fiji plays USA tomorrow at 10:05pm and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.