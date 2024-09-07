Byrne highlights team's growth

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne has praised the potential of his team, describing them as a group with significant room for growth.

Following the win against Tonga yesterday, Byrne reflected on the development of his relatively new squad, many of whom he coached during his time with the Fijian Drua.

“I don’t know the ceiling, I just know there’s a lot of growth in this team. Most of the guys out there today are only in their third year of professional rugby. They’re finding out a little bit about themselves, their growth, and how they prepare.”

He also adds that the game against Tonga was a reminder for the players not to ease off, as doing so causes them to lose momentum.

The Flying Fijians will now await the result of the Japan and USA match to know their opponent in the semifinal next week.