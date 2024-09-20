Byrne Confident in Armstrong-Ravula’s Role

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne has reaffirmed his decision to keep Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula in the full-back position for the highly anticipated Pacific Nations Cup final against Japan.

Byrne believes Ravula’s ability to control the game and his versatility as a second playmaker make him a crucial part of the team’s strategy.

Byrne highlighted Ravula’s strong kicking game, which helps the team maintain field position, as well as his ability to step into the role of first receiver when needed.

“We’re very fortunate to have two great first-fives on the field, and Armstrong gives us the flexibility to keep both playmakers in the game. He’s been performing well at full-back.”

Ravula’s presence in the backline is expected to be a key factor as Fiji aims to clinch the PNC title in Osaka tomorrow.

The match kicks off at 10.05 pm and you can watch the LIVE coverage on FBC Sports.