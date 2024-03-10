Byrne commends young players for stepping up

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne appreciates the younger players for speaking up and improving during training and also showing confidence in expressing their opinions to their teammates.

Byrne praises them for performing admirably and leaving a strong impression.

He says they have a strong presence within the team, crediting Skipper Meli Derenalagi and other leaders for nurturing it.

“When we cross that white line we’re all the level and everyone can something to somebody and challenge other players and its full credit to our team from across the board where we have got a great performance culture and again as I said I’m proud of them for the way they performed and I’m also proud of the way they are performing.”

The team will now turn its attention to the next game against the Chiefs, starting their preparation tomorrow.

They will clash at at 6.30pm on Saturday at FMG Stadium Waikato.

You can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports channel.