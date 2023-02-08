Barrett and Smith to move to Japan

Aaron Smith (left) and Beauden Barrett. [Source: Planet Rugby]

All Blacks stars Aaron Smith and Beauden Barrett will be making a move to Japan next year.

Both players have signed for Toyota club with Smith committed to a long-term contract that will likely mean 2023 will be his last season in New Zealand.

New Zealand Rugby is continuing to work with Barrett about a potential return to New Zealand beyond 2024.

Barret says he is looking forward to taking up the opportunity with Toyota alongside Aaron.

Smith and Barrett will play for the Highlanders and Blues respectively in this Super Rugby Pacific season and will be available for the All Blacks through to the end of the Rugby World Cup in France.

