Another Railumu makes her big break

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

20-year-old Adi Salaseini Railumu achieved a significant milestone by making her debut for the Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s team at the recent Fiji Airways International Mini 7s Tournament.

She is the younger sister of Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua reps Susana Railumu and Setaita Railumu.

Adi Salaseini says there’s a huge difference between 15s and sevens rugby and she is working on adapting to the new environment.

She is determined to impress head coach Saiasi Fuli by working on her speed and fitness.

Coming off the bench in the first leg of the tournament, Adi Salaseini is grateful to be given the chance and is persistent in her pursuit of improving her game in the second leg this weekend.

The Nakelo in Tailevu lass is one of the 12 Fijiana players selected for the Pacific Games in November.

Coach Fuli says the Mini 7s tournament is ample game time for them.

“We try to balance both teams for the Pacific Games and Oceania. So, we’ll maximize the tournament by utilizing most of our girls playing time, game time and expose them as much as we can.”

Leg two of the Mini 7s Tournament will be held at Churchill Park in Lautoka, with the exciting addition of two teams, the USA and Australia’s main team.

The tournament is open to the public, with free entry.