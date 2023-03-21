Silktails back to the drawing board

Kaiviti Silktails returned to Fiji yesterday

It’s back to the drawing board for the Kaiviti Silktails having suffered a close 16-17 loss to the Penrith Brothers in round one of the Ron Massey Cup.

The side returned to Fiji yesterday to prepare for its first home game of the season against the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs in Lautoka.

Head coach Wes Naiqama says while it was a good experience for the new players, he was a bit disappointed with the final outcome.

“There’s really a lot of parts where we could have been better in the second half which we acknowledged and highlighted at halftime. The fact that we went out there, didn’t respect the ball, a lot of errors came out of our hands and not taking those opportunities, we had a chance in the last minute to seal the game but credit to the Penrith Brothers, they scrambled really well.”

The match will be played at 1pm at Churchill Park.