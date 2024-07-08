Scans for Best

Bradman Best [Source: Newcastle Herald]

Just hours after being named at center for New South Wales Blues for the State of Origin series decider, Bradman Best was sent for precautionary hamstring scans after pulling up sore from Newcastle Knights win over Canberra.

Best was selected to replace injured star Latrell Mitchell, who suffered a foot injury in South Sydney’s win over the Eels last Thursday.

However, the Blues are confident the scans are precautionary and expect him to be fit to play in next Wednesday’s decider.

Matt Burton has been called into camp as 18th man.

Latrell Mitchell, who starred in New South Wales’s 38-18 win in Origin Two will undergo scans before the Blues team is announced on

Sunday night but it’s believed he is facing a month out due to the injury.

Manly’s Tom Trbojevic, who made his return on Saturday night against the Cowboys at centre, and Newcastle’s Best are among the players likely to come into consideration for Mitchell.

The Origin decider will be held at Suncorp Stadium next Wednesday.