Saifiti free to play

Jacob Saifiti [Source: The Canberra Times]

Former Fiji Bati forward Jacob Saifiti is free to play for the Newcastle Knights next week.

Round one of the NRL starts this weekend with only two games which means Saifiti will be available for their first match next Thursday against the Raiders.

Saifiti escaped a ban for his Dangerous Contact charge in week two of the Pre-Season Challenge in Fiji against the Storm.

The Sea Eagles play Rabbitohs on Sunday at 2:30pm while Roosters meet Broncos at 4:30pm.