Nawaqanitawase named on reserve

Former Wallabies winger, Mark Nawaqanitawase is closing in on making his NRL debut for Sydney Roosters after being named on the reserves in tonight’s game against Canberra Raiders.

After an impressive outing for the rooster’s NSW Cup side, Nawaqanitawase has earned himself a call-up to the main team.

Though, unlikely to get any minutes in tonight’s game, his quick transition from union to league has been impressive.

Nawaqanitawase made his rugby league debut just 2 weeks ago against the Bulldogs where he scored a try in the win.

Sydney Roosters will face Canberra Raiders at 6.05 pm tonight.