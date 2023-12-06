Naiqama ropes in rookies for Silktails extended squad

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club]

The Kaiviti Silktails have been undergoing intensive training as they gear up for the upcoming season.

Head coach, Wes Naiqama says that they currently have a 38-member extended squad in camp.

Naiqama says that most of the players include those who participated in this year’s Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Deans competition.

“We’ve recruited mainly out of high schools, so it’s the first couple of weeks, it was probably a real shock to their body and their system. So it took probably one or two weeks for them to get into the groove of things. But a lot’s happened since then and really happy with how the squad is tracking leading into Christmas.”



[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/Facebook]

Naiqama says he will trim his squad to 30 players for the new season.