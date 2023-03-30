MGM Dragons brace for QVS Knights

[Waisake Kativerata/Facebook]

The Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School Under-17 team is gearing up for its toughest game yet in the Fiji Secondary School Rugby League South/Eastern Zone competition.

MGM Dragons booked its spot in the semi-final after beating Suva Sangam Raiders 46-8 in the quarters last weekend.

The win sees them set-up a last four showdown against giants Queen Victoria School.

Coach Matadigo Koroi says they did not expect to reach this far and they remain humble throughout the process.

“They are the defending champions and they always have that psyche when it comes to finals time. You cannot have those referrals by referring to past games so they’ll come in with that fire power and anticipation into that game. But, like I said when the dust settles we will than see the outcome of that result.”

MGM Dragons takes in QVS Knights on Saturday at 11.55am in the second semi-final while Nasinu Panthers faces Marist Storm in the first clash at 10.45am.

In the U19 grade, RKS Eels battles Nasinu Panthers at 1.05pm and Naitasiri Warriors plays Marist Storms at 2.25pm.

Looking at the U15 semi-final fixtures, Lelean Bati meets RKS Eels at 8.45am and QVS Knights faces Sheedar Sharks at 9.45am.

All matches will be played at the St Marcellin Primary School ground in Vatuwaqa.