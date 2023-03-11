Double for Sivo in Eels loss

Fiji Bati winger Maika Sivo scored a double but his Paramatta side went down to the Sharks 30-26 in a thriller in front of Eels fans at Comm Bank Stadium.

Sivo scored his tries on either side of the half.

Both sides scored five tries but in the end, it was the goal-kicking of Braydon Trindall that proved the difference as the Sharks opened their account for 2023 and retained the Johnny Mannah Cup.

Will Kennedy managed to score a hat-trick for the Sharks.

In another match, the Broncos beat the Cowboys 28-16.

There’ll be three games today starting with Roosters and Warriors at 4pm followed by the Dolphins clash with Raiders at 6:30pm before the Storm hosts Bulldogs at 8:30pm.