Rewa U19 claims National Youth title after comeback victory

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

Rewa’s Under-19 team secured the National Youth League Championship title today, defeating Labasa 4-1 in the National Playoffs at the Fiji FA Academy.

The victory came after a challenging 1-0 loss to Ba U19 the previous day.

Mosese Namumu scored two goals, while Delon Shankar scored a penalty and Ratu Peniasi added another, contributing to Rewa’s dominant performance.

Article continues after advertisement

The team, normally coached by Fiji midfielder Tevita Waranivala, was managed by Rewa senior team coach Roderick Singh, assistant coach Priyant Mannu, and Vice President Peter Cecil during the playoffs.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Cecil was grateful for the coaches and players’ efforts throughout the league campaign.

He acknowledged the challenges they faced, including balancing training with the players’ academic commitments.

“There were some hurdles they had to overcome, such as managing trainings during exams and helping consider studies also for the young boys. However, with determination, the young delta tiger came through.”

He also spoke about the success of Rewa’s youth development program, noting that several players, including the goal scorers, had progressed through the program and gained experience with the senior team also which was a big boost for the U-19 team.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.