NZ advances to semi-final of Champions Trophy

New Zealand advanced to the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy with a five-wicket victory over Bangladesh this morning, taking India along with them from Group A.
The result also confirmed the elimination of defending champions Pakistan, who suffered back-to-back defeats against New Zealand and India.
Chasing 237 for victory, the Black Caps overcame early setbacks, with Rachin Ravindra leading the charge with a brilliant 112, supported by Tom Latham’s composed 55. They comfortably reached the target in 46.1 overs.
Earlier, Bangladesh had squandered a solid start, finishing at 236-9 in 50 overs.
Najmul Hossain Shanto top-scored with 77, while Jaker Ali contributed 45.
New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell was the standout bowler, taking 4-26 to restrict Bangladesh’s innings.
With this victory, New Zealand and India progress to the knockout stage, while Bangladesh and Pakistan bow out of the competition.