Waqavonovono calls for men’s netball support

Fiji men’s netball captain Kitione Waqavonovono is calling for support from the public and government.
He says netball is primarily looked at as a sport for women and men’s participation in netball is frequently not valued.
“The byin of the general public, this is considered primarily a women’s sport but if the public, the government, the sponsor get behind men’s netball they will see how exciting and how fast-paced it is.”
Waqavonono is impressed with the number of teams at the Men’s Netball Championship at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.
