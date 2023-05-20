Waqavonovono calls for men’s netball support

Fiji men’s netball captain Kitione Waqavonovono is calling for support from the public and government.

He says netball is primarily looked at as a sport for women and men’s participation in netball is frequently not valued.

“The byin of the general public, this is considered primarily a women’s sport but if the public, the government, the sponsor get behind men’s netball they will see how exciting and how fast-paced it is.”

Article continues after advertisement

Waqavonono is impressed with the number of teams at the Men’s Netball Championship at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.