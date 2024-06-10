Strong start for Pearls

The Fiji Pearls started their campaign strongly at the PacificAus Sports Netball Series in Brisbane, Australia, with a convincing performance against Singapore this evening.

From the outset, the Pearls maintained a steady lead through all four quarters, showcasing their skill and strategic play.

Despite the Pearls’ dominance, Singapore remained competitive, keeping the score close and applying continuous pressure.

The turning point came in the third quarter when the Pearls surged ahead, establishing a significant lead that Singapore couldn’t overcome.

The Fiji Pearls will face Samoa in their second match this afternoon at 5 PM, with live coverage available on FBC 2.