Recruitment process ongoing for Netball Fiji

Netball Fiji remains committed to conducting a thorough recruitment process, which is why a new Chief Executive Officer and Head Coach have yet to be announced.

In a statement, Netball Fiji says both positions are critical leadership roles that contribute to the overall success of their strategic plan, governance and high-performance initiatives.

It adds that the recruitment of the CEO is ongoing, following the initial process, with additional steps being taken to ensure the best fit for the role.

An interim CEO has been appointed to ensure continuity in Netball Fiji’s operations until the position is filled.

The Head Coach role will be re-advertised this week following deliberations with key stakeholders and a review of the position’s requirements.

Netball Fiji will not be commenting on specific candidates or timelines as it is essential to take the necessary time to ensure the right appointments for both roles.

