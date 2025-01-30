Graduating is main goal for Nakula

Fiji Pearls shooter Nina Nakula

Fiji Pearls shooter Nina Nakula, who is currently studying Psychology and Social Work at the University of the South Pacific, says graduating from university will remain her priority.

The former Adi Cakobau School student believes it’s important to do the right thing at the right time, and this is what she focuses on when balancing her education and training.

Nakula made the Fiji Pearls squad for the second time after her debut last year in the PacificAus Sports Series, which they are currently preparing for again.

“I would like to graduate that is the number one goal in my life right now. When it’s time to go to school, I go to school whatever I have to do I’ll do it there and when it’s time to train I give it all in my training and it’s just prioritizing my time for what’s important and whatever comes next follows.”

She says another important aspect is managing life’s demands while balancing family time, and she is grateful for understanding family and friends who step in for her, especially when it comes to doing chores.

Meanwhile, Nakula and the Pearls will take on Samoa on February 17, Scotland on February 18, Tonga on February 19, Papua New Guinea on February 20 and First Nations Australia on February 21.

The PacificAus Sports Netball series will held in Brisbane from the 17th to the 22nd of next month at Brisbane’s Nissan Arena.