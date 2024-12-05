First loss for Fiji Men’s netball

[Source: Netball Fiji / Facebook]

The national netball team suffered its first loss at the Men’s Netball Nations Cup in Singapore last night.

Following an intense battle in round three, Fiji went down to Australia under-23, 48-60.

The side will regroup and focus on their fourth-round game tonight against the hosts, Singapore at 11:30.

Fiji earlier defeated England and New Zealand A in their first two games.

Tomorrow they will take on Hong Kong at 9:30 pm.

Only Saturday, there will be playoffs and finals on Sunday

The competition is held at Jurong East Sports Centre in Singapore.