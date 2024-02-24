Nalatu starts ground work today

[ Source : Simone Nalatu/Linkedin]

National Under-21 head coach Simone Nalatu’s primary focus is to lay out a plan towards the World Youth Championships next year.

Nalatu is set to begin this year with its first training and screening session with the extended squad at the Fiji National University Gym in Nasinu today.

The former Fiji Pearls player begins her tenure since assuming the role in December, focusing on assessing the player’s fitness levels and skill sets.

She says the sessions mapped out for today are to better understand the team’s strengths and loopholes they’ll need to work on.

The head coach says she looks forward to this weekend as a baseline to where they currently are and where they want to be.

Nalatu has pointed out a few elements that she’ll be looking at on the individual players.

She says she will be on the lookout for players who are prepared to work hard and do the little things well and those who can make good decisions under pressure.