Miliana grateful for opportunity

[ Source: File Photo ]

Looking back to switching from netball to rugby back in high school, Adita Miliana believes the decision to do so was not her own, but of divine intervention.

Now years later, the former Nadroga winger has enjoyed playing both codes of the sport at the highest level.

Miliana was part of the Fijiana Drua side that won the Super W title back in 2023, and has recently made her debut for the Fijiana 7s side at the Perth 7s in Australia last month.

Article continues after advertisement

She says she is grateful to be blessed with the talent of playing rugby, and vows to always give her best whenever representing her country.

“Didn’t think I’d come here but I thank the lord for keeping me and moving me forward, and not backwards. And I thank the management, FRU, for allowing me to come back here to continue using my talent.”

She adds that being able to represent Fiji in both codes of rugby is a achievement she is proud of, but she still has more to give Fiji on the rugby field.

Miliana is currently in camp with the Fijiana 7s squad preparing for the Vancouver 7s in Canada later this month.