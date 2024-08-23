Lami U19 pair to join Drua development

Lami High School’s Under-19 rugby team is celebrating a significant achievement, with two of their players being formally approached to join the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua development side.

Number eight Isoa Laulaba and fullback Ro Mocelutu Macanawai were initially part of a group of four who were invited to a training camp with the Drua Academy from next week.

Laulaba may also soon leave for Japan if everything works out.

This recognition is part of a broader success for Lami High, as the majority of the team has been invited to join the High Performance Unit (HPU) development program with Fiji Rugby and the national Under-18 side.

School principal Naisa Toko expresses immense pride in the team’s accomplishments, highlighting the key contributions of the two players selected for the Drua development program.

“Isoa, our number eight, has been playing exceptionally well and has also received a scholarship to play and study in Japan. Our fullback, Ro Vereto, is a really good kicker. They have been great for us this year.”

Toko adds that these selections mark a major milestone for Lami High, reflecting the hard work and dedication of the players throughout the season.

Lami will face QVS in the Under-19 final at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The finals of the Weet-Bix Raluve and Vodafone Deans starts at 8am tomorrow and you can watch all the games on FBC Sports.