Football

Krishna counts himself lucky to be home

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
May 17, 2021 8:49 am
Roy Krishna while speaking on Zoom

Fiji’s football sensation Roy Krishna is thankful to be back in his home country despite the current crisis in India.

Krishna arrived into the country earlier last month after the completion of the India Super League and a successful season with ATK Mohun Bagan.

He says a few boys in his team had tested positive for COVID-19 and although he counts himself lucky to be COVID free, he is constantly thinking of his team mates back in India

“Its really bad in India and I feel bad for them, hopefully my players, my brothers the fans and the people of India are safe but yeas its very bad”

Krishna is yet to finalize a new deal with Indian Super League side, ATK Mohun Bagan.

 

