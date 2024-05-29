Uru shine in Super Rugby

Serupepeli Uru [File Photo]

Queensland Reds forward Serupepeli Uru is one of the Fijians who stood out for Australian teams in last week’s Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific round.

Uru made Australia’s Team of the Week following a strong return to the second row with his confidence starting to show.

His 23 carries were conformable a game high for the forward whilst controlling the lineout game.

Article continues after advertisement

Also making the team is Rob Valetini who finds further levels to his game in 2024 and was key towards the Brumbies’ win over the Rebels.

Former Fiji Under 20 prop Alex Hodgeman also made Australia’s best for the week and puts himself firmly on Wallabies selectors’ radars after another strong performance for the Reds.

The loosehead prop is eligible for Australia from November and provided a powerful presence with his carries in the thumping win over the Force.