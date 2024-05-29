Likely return for Lomani

Frank Lomani [File Photo]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua halfback Frank Lomani looks likely to make his return from suspension for the must-win game against the Melbourne Rebels in Lautoka this weekend.

Lomani was slapped with a six-match suspension which ended last Sunday, after striking the back of Rebel’s lock Josh Canham last month in Melbourne.

When questioned by FBC Sports on whether Lomani might be named this week, Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne did not reveal much except to say the veteran halfback has led the team well during his stint on the sidelines.

Article continues after advertisement

“He’s led the non-starting team really well in opposition preparation. He is the ultimate professional. One thing we know about Frank is that he is the fittest player in the club so having a few weeks off makes him fresh and ready to go.”

Byrne says this must not take anything away from the two other halfbacks who have stood up during Lomani’s suspension in Simi Kuruvoli and Peni Matawalu.

Byrne will name his match-day 23 squad at 4pm today.

The Drua face the Melbourne Rebels at 2:05pm on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

You can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.