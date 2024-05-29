Ministry to strengthen welfare graduation program

The Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection is looking at strengthening its welfare graduation program.

While making submissions before the Standing Committee on Social Affairs, Permanent Secretary Eseta Nadakuitavuki says this is one of the pathways they believe will reduce those that are dependent on the scheme.

Nadakuitavuki says they are also doing a cleaning of the data and have found that some of the recipients have been depending on the program for more than 10 years when they’re supposed to be there for three to five years maximum.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’re going to look at that and start to clean them out. We’re going to revisit the family members, check on their status, maybe they have changed and then we’ll start weaning them out from the program.”

Nadakuitavuki says that in the next three to six months they are going to review those who are dependent on the scheme for more than 10 years.

She adds that they see the situation and make the assessment thereafter.