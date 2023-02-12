Ireland ends France’s winning streak

[Source: Facebook]

Ireland boosted their Six Nations title hopes and ended France’s 14-point winning steak as they fought for a 32-19 win in Dublin.

Ireland scored three first-half tries, with Hugo Keenan, James Lowe, and Andrew Porter all crossing.

Damian Penaud’s brilliant counter-attacking try and three Thomas Ramos penalties kept France in touch.

Ramos cancelled out Ross Byrne’s penalty with a drop-goal, but Garry Ringrose’s try secured Ireland’s win.

The victory further underlines Ireland’s status as the world’s number one team and gives Andy Farrell’s side a national record 13th straight home win, while ending France’s dream of a second successive Grand Slam.

Having taken bonus-point wins over Wales and France, Ireland will next face Italy in Rome on February 25th, with France hosting Scotland a day later.