Ratubuli ready for Oceania Pacific Cup

For Pacific Games gold medalist Kelvin Ratubuli, turning hockey into a major sport in Fiji is one of his biggest aspirations.

A former Tilak High School student, Ratubuli has been representing Fiji since he was 16 years old.

He is now preparing to join the national team for the upcoming Oceania Pacific Cup in December.

Having had the opportunity to train and play alongside some of Fiji’s top veteran players, Ratubuli is eager to follow in their footsteps and contribute to the ongoing development of hockey in the country.

Currently playing for the Roskill Eden Hockey Club in New Zealand, Ratubuli has been in training for the OPC for the past month, focused on bringing his best performance to the tournament.

“In regards with my preparation, I have been training here with my hockey club here in New Zealand and grateful enough to get selected for the national competition here. It definitely taught me a lot and I feel like it has prepared me for this upcoming tournament in December.”

His rise to the national and international stage started back in 2018 where he secured a hockey scholarship organized by the Marist Hockey Club to Mount Roskill.

Meanwhile, the Oceania Pacific Cup will be held at the National Hockey Center in Suva from December 9th to the 12th.