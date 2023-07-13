Fiji men’s hockey holds NZ

[Source: Fiji Hockey Federation/ Facebook]

The Fiji men’s team put up a gutsy performance to hold New Zealand to a 5-all draw in Game 6 of the Hockey 5s Oceania Cup in Australia.

Our national men’s team bounced back from a 5-6 loss to the Solomon Islands last night.

This means our national men’s team has a draw, two losses and two win.

They had earlier defeated Tonga 14-1 before going down to Australia 3-10 and bounced back with a 3-1 over Vanuatu yesterday.

Meanwhile, the women’s team will also be looking to avoid defeat when they face New Zealand at 7 tonight.

The team won four of its matches and losing for the first time in the competition last night, going down 1-6 to Australia.