Young Kulas focus on positives

Young Kulas coach Angeline Chua believes the girls played their hearts out despite a massive 9-0 loss to Brazil at the U-20 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Chua says their opposition showed how top teams play at this level.

She believes the girls are fearless and trying to create history for Fiji as this is their first outing at a World Cup.

She adds the next two days they will look at the positives before taking on Canada.

Chua says they managed to defend Brazil for a good 30 minutes and this is a positive for them.

The Baby Kulas are now turning their attention to their upcoming clash with Canada, scheduled for Wednesday at 1 pm.