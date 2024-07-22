Young Kula's squad named

[Source: Fiji Football Association / Facebook]

Fiji Young Kulas’ Coach Angeline Chua has named 21 players in preparation for their first-ever FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup.

The team will embark on a tour of Australia, extending their camp at the Australia Institute of Sports in Canberra.

The Young Kulas will begin their preparations tomorrow with a week-long camp at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba before departing for Canberra on July 26. This tour is crucial for the team’s preparation, providing an opportunity to fine-tune their skills and strategies ahead of the World Cup.

In Australia, the team will play test matches against the Future Matildas on July 30 at 7 pm and the Canberra Olympics on August 1 at 8 pm. Coach Chua has included three overseas-based players to strengthen the squad.

The following players are to march into camp for the Digicel Young Kulas’ preparation. All players are requested to assemble at the Fiji FA Ba Academy tomorrow and get in touch with the team manager and district development officers for their pickup time.

1. Elesi Tabunase

2. Angeline Rekha

3. Asela Cokanasiga

4. Luse Ratulele

5. Mereseni Waqali

6. Aseneca Naio

7. Evivi Buka

8. Sereana Naweni

9. Narieta Leba

10. Caroline Qalivere

11. Adi Mea Sangam

12. Kasanita Taufa

13. Seruwaia Laulaba

14. Adi Litia Bacaniceva

15. Emily Esposito

16. Sonia Alfred

17. Pijila Kilaiwaca

18. Ema Mereia

19. Preeya Singh

20. Talei Moodie

21. Aliana Vakaloloma