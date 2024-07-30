Veterans tournament pool draws released

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

The pool draws for the RC Manubhai/APCO Coatings Veterans Tournament 2024 has been drawn this afternoon.

A total of eight teams will be competing in the tournament, and kickoff starts this weekend at the Fiji Football Association grounds in Vatuwaqa, Suva

Pool A consists of Suva Combine Masters, JK Nadi, Nasinu Masters and My Suva Legends.

Article continues after advertisement

Group B includes Lami Masters, Suva City Masters, Rewa Masters and Lautoka Legends.

The final will be the curtain-raiser for the Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants final on Sunday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Meanwhile, the BOG first semi-final will see Rewa FC take on Lautoka FC at 2 p.m., followed by the second semi between Nadi and Suva at 4.30 pm.

You can listen to the BOG semifinals and final commentary live on Mirchi FM.