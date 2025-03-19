Trust referee’s decision, says Sherman

[File Photo]

Fiji Bula Boys coach Rob Sherman says it is important to respect and trust a referee’s decision.

Sherman says that players must prioritize moving on from fouls and allowing the referee to manage the game.

He specifically addressed the issue of retaliatory actions, urging players to maintain composure.

“It is a vital part within the game to actually just move on to the next action and let the referee do his job. So, if someone fouls you, there’s no need to take retaliation. Referee can do his job.”

The coach says he is confident in his team’s progress in developing this mindset.

Fiji faces New Zealand in the qualifier this Friday at Wellington’s Sky Stadium at 6PM.

