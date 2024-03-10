Tailevu-Naitasiri disappoints Suva FC

Tailevu-Naitasiri disappointed Flick Suva FC with a 2-1 victory this afternoon in round four of the Digicel Fiji Premier League.

The first 45 minutes saw no goals as both teams struggled to score.

Pressure was evident in the second half as both sides missed opportunities.

17-year-old Ushant Lal scored first with 20 minutes left, followed by Prashant Chand extending their lead.

Merrill Nand scored the lone goal for Suva.

In other matches Navua defeated Ba 2-0, Rewa upset Nasinu with 3-1 and Nadi draws with Nadroga 3-all.