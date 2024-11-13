Suva Futsal ready for Nasinu

Suva will be treating their opening match against Nasinu as a final, when they face their long-time rival Nasinu in the Extra Supermarket Futsal Inter-District-Championship tonight.

Team manager Brian Kurth said going up against the side would be no easy feat, but they were going in prepared for their clash tonight.

Suva has been undefeated in the Southern League this year, with Nasinu being the only team to hold the side to a draw.

He added that a win in their opening match was important in the side’s quest to maintain their title as defending champions at the tournament.

“We know they will be coming out in full strength in tonight’s game, but we have come up with some tactics to nullify their opportunities. But we look forward to the challenge tonight at 7.30pm.”

Meanwhile, the side has reaffirmed their partnership with HLB Mann Judd, who has come onboard once more as sponsors.

Kurth said they were calling on fans to come out in numbers and show their support for the side.

The tournament is underway at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.