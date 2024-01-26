Solomon Islands trio to boost Navua

Mohammed Ali Mekawir (left), Jared Rongosulia and Jackson Wale

Navua Football is in for an exciting season as they will be boosted by three Solomon Islanders.

Solomon Islands striker Mohammed Ali Mekawir, Jared Rongosulia and Jackson Wale have been confirmed to join Navua.

Former Nadi player Rahul Krishna will also feature Navua.

Meanwhile, Mitieli Naiviro is returning to Rooster Chicken Ba Football from Nadroga FC.

Naiviro is expected to play against Tigers Restaurant Lautoka Football side in the Pillay Garments Champions vs Champions this weekend.

Ba President, Azam Ali says that all players have been attending training and is anticipating a positive outing.

“There has been frequent rain so it affects our training but otherwise the players’ response and those things are in line and we are in the final week of preparations”

The first leg of CVC is set to be played this Sunday at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 3 pm, while the second leg will be played next Sunday at the same venue and time.

You can catch the live commentaries on Mirchi FM.