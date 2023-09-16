Rewa Women's hold Labasa

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

The Rewa Women’s team demonstrated a strategic approach as they achieved a 2-2 draw against Labasa Women during their encounter at the Rooster Chicken/Scoops Premium Ice Cream Battle of the Giants held at the HFC Bank Stadium.

It is noteworthy that Rewa Women suffered a defeat in their first pool game against Ba yesterday, whereas Labasa Women emerged victorious against Nadi.

Currently, the Ba women’s team is competing against Nadi. Following this, the men’s semi-finals will commence, with Bargain Box Lautoka facing off against Labasa at 2pm, and Southern Forest Navua taking on Concrete Dynamic Limited/Rams Cleaning Services Suva at 4.30pm.

You can listen to the men’s semi-finals live on Mirchi FM.