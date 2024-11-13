Premier League footballer questioned over rape claims

[Source: BBC]

A Premier League footballer has been further questioned by police and remains under investigation for allegedly raping three women and sexually assaulting a fourth, the BBC can reveal.

This comes a year on from a BBC News investigation, which spoke to five women who accused the Premier League player of rape, sexual assault or controlling behaviour.

Despite four women reporting the man, who we are calling Player X, to the police for alleged sexual offences from 2021 to 2023, he has continued to play for the club.

One woman told the BBC the lack of action from the club and governing body the Football Association contributed to her attempting to take her own life.

Another woman said they believe if Player X had been suspended after the first allegation she would not have gone on to be sexually assaulted.

The football bodies say they take sexual misconduct very seriously.

The BBC has confirmed that the footballer attended a police station on Thursday 7 November and was interviewed under caution – this was the first time he was questioned about an allegation of rape reported last year by a fourth woman.

It has been two and half years since Player X was first arrested on suspicion of rape in July 2022, following a report from one woman. Shortly afterwards he was also arrested for an earlier allegation of rape from a second woman, who reported him to the police in August 2021.

Player X was questioned by police in February 2023 about allegations of sexual assault made by a third woman.

Privacy rules regarding the identification of suspects mean the BBC is not naming the footballer. The player has denied wrongdoing, the BBC understands.

One of the women, who we are calling Kira, first reported Player X to the police in August 2021 and has expressed finding the criminal process extremely strenuous, as she continues to wait for the outcome of the police investigation.

The BBC investigation from last November found seven out of 20 Premier League clubs have had players or bosses investigated by the police for sexual offences since 2020.

However, the bodies only have regulations on how to respond to allegations of this nature if they occur within “a football environment”, or if concerns relate to children or vulnerable adults. Therefore, they say the allegations against Player X do not fall under their safeguarding requirements.

This contrasts with the approach in the United States, where the National Football League (NFL) and Major League Baseball (MLB) have publicly-available policies for players, or staff, who have been accused of sexual or domestic violence.

The women told the BBC last November that the club, FA and Premier league are prioritizing commercial interests over the safety of women.

The celebrity status of top footballers has led to calls for players who become embroiled in criminal allegations to be suspended until it has been fully investigated.

Dame Caroline Dineage, chairwoman of the Culture, Media and Sport Committee, told the BBC last year that footballers’ public role-model position means it is crucial any sexual abuse allegations are handled appropriately.

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport told the BBC that as there is an ongoing investigation this is a matter for the police, the FA and Premier League.