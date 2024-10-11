Players gave their all: Matanisiga

The Fiji Bula Boy’s 1-nil win over the Solomon Islands last night in their FIFA World Cup Oceania Qualifiers opener, was a special one for Gabriele Matanisiga who received the Player of the Match Award.

Matanisiga says he was honored to receive the award, but said their win was a team effort.

He adds the presence of their fans played a huge role in the team’s performance.

The defender says they gave their all last night.

“We played very well, we played our hearts out. Thanks to the support here, the support back at home, who always support us, we want to thank them.”

Matanisiga plays for the Wellington Olympics club in New Zealand, and says he is happy to be here in Fiji once again representing the national side.

The Bula Boys now has two more matches, where they are set to leave for Papua New Guinea next month for the remainder of the qualifiers.