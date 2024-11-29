NZFFI Auckland All Stars donate to Nadi Centre for Special Education

The NZFFI Auckland All Stars made a heartfelt visit to the Nadi Centre for Special Education as part of their community outreach during the 2024 Flick Hygiene Pacific Community Cup.

The team donated $1,500 towards the students’ back-to-school preparations for 2025, along with soccer balls to support their physical education program.

This will be the team’s first visit to the center since 2016.

Team manager Karthik Reddy described the experience as a meaningful moment for the players.

“It’s an eye-opener for our players as well. Sometimes, we take things for granted, and this was an opportunity to appreciate the small things in life. It was a great privilege for us to come here and spend time with the students.”

He added that the visit was an emotional experience for the team as they interacted with the students, leaving a lasting impression on the players.

After their visit, the NZFFI Auckland All stars returned to camp to prepare for their second group match against USA All stars scheduled for 4:30 PM today at Churchill Park, Lautoka.