No celebration yet, Blues focusing on IDC

There are no celebration plans yet for the new Digicel Fiji Premier League winner, Lautoka as it shifts its focus towards the Courts Inter-District Championship.

Lautoka claimed the national title last night after Ba held Rewa to a 1-all draw at Churchill Park.

The Blues were in a title race with second-placed Rewa but last night’s results went in favor of the westerners.

Lautoka FC president Shalendra Prasad expressed his gratitude to the players and his executive members for tirelessly working hard on and off the field throughout the season.

He says while they savor their DFPL victory, their immediate focus is the upcoming IDC.

“Once the IDC ends then the executives will sit down and draw up a plan on the celebration. Now the team, management, and the coaching staff are eyeing the Courts IDC.”

Although they have the title, Prasad says they want to end the DFPL season on a high and get another three points from Navua when they meet in their final match tomorrow.

In other games tomorrow, Rewa faces Tavua at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori, Suva meets Ba at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva and Nadroga meets Labasa at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

All matches will kick-off at 3 p.m.