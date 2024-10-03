National reps star in Police IDC

Fiji rep Sairusi Nalaubu played a vital role in helping his Western Division Two team in win their match against Headquarters in the Police Inter-District-Championship at the Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.
The Lautoka striker scored in the 49th minute after Ratu Dau scored their opener 20 minutes prior for a 2-0 win.
Meanwhile, in the opening match, Police Mobile Forces defeated Northern Division 1-0, with the sole goal of the match coming from the boot of national rep Tevita Waranivalu in the fourth minute.
Central Division is currently leading against Eastern Division with a 1-0 scoreline with the second spell underway.
Joeli Ranitu of Central Division managed to head in a cross pass from outside the box just before halftime for the 1-0 lead.