Nabose grateful for experience

Fiji men’s football player Mosese Nabose says being selected to represent the country on the international stage is something that came to him as a surprise.

The Tailevu-Natitasiri player credits his teammates for their support and guidance from the beginning, helping him in every way on the field.

He cherishes the experience of playing in the OFC Men’s Nations Cup, as it has allowed him to compete against high-quality players and opponents.

“Where I used to play, we didn’t 1have players of this calibre so it’s good to be playing with them and showcasing the talents as well.”

Meanwhile, the Bula Boys are currently at the top of group B after winning two of two games.

They are now gearing up for their last pool game against Tahiti tonight at 7.

