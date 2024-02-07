More than 100k sponsorship for Suva FA

The Suva Football Association has received a financial backing from Flick Hygiene at the Fiji Football Association headquarters in Vatuwaqa this afternoon.

Flick Hygiene will be Suva’s major sponsor for the season.

It is believed the sponsorship is more than $100, 000.

Suva FA President, Intiaz Khan asserts this sponsorship will help them in the financial side of things especially as they gearing up to the start of the Digicel Fiji Premier League and also the tournaments.

Khan thanks Flick Hygiene for the timely boost and is determined this will be driving force for the capital side.

Meanwhile, the DFPL round one is set to be played on the 18th of this month.

Ba will host Suva in the first round of the competition.