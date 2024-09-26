Man City confirms Rodri knee injury

[Source: BBC]

Manchester City have confirmed Spain midfielder Rodri suffered a knee ligament injury against Arsenal on Sunday.

Rodri was substituted in the 21st minute after he twisted the joint in a collision with Arsenal’s Thomas Partey at a corner.

No timescale has yet been put on the player’s recovery, but speaking after Tuesday’s Carabao Cup win over Watford, Pep Guardiola said he is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Article continues after advertisement

Rodri has traveled to Spain to see a specialist following initial tests in Manchester.

Guardiola has described the 28-year-old as “irreplaceable” – City have not lost in the last 48 Premier League matches in which he has started – but the manager says he will find a solution in his absence.