Lille claim 1-1 draw at Dortmund in Champions League first leg

[Source: Reuters - Lille's Hakon Arnar Haraldsson scores their first goal]

Lille scored with their first shot on target in the 68th minute through Hakon Haraldsson to earn a 1-1 draw at Borussia Dortmund after Karim Adeyemi gave the hosts a halftime lead in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday.

The Germans, last year’s finalists, were frustrated with the result after failing to extend their advantage in the opening period despite several chances.

They took their foot off the gas after the break to concede a deserved equaliser from the French side who waited patiently for their chance.

Dortmund needed some time to get into the game before Adeyemi fired them into a 22nd-minute lead with an unstoppable low drive that went in off the post.

Nico Schlotterbeck came close to a second goal in the 38th but his powerful shot narrowly missed the target. Pascal Gross did put the ball in the net from close range on the stroke of halftime but his effort was offside.

The Germans, who have struggled in the Bundesliga this season and are in 10th place and at risk of missing out on next season’s Champions League, eased off after the break.

Lille, who failed to break through a solid Dortmund backline for more than an hour, finally succeeded with a quick passing move as an off-balance Haraldsson beat goalkeeper Gregor Kobel.

Haraldsson is only the second Icelandic player to score in the Champions League knockout rounds.

Despite some late pressure, Dortmund failed to carve out any clear chances and then had midfielder Daniel Svensson taken off with a suspected knee injury after Lille’s Andre Gomes stepped on his foot from behind.

“Tough game today and we did not show what we had set out to do,” said Adeyemi. “Now we have to do it at their stadium. We had wanted to keep a clean sheet and score as many as possible.”

The return leg in France is on March 12.

